Glasgow named best Scottish city for remote workers

Glasgow has been named the best Scottish city for remote workers.

One in 12 Glasgow office workers have been working from home.

Following the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and the initial lockdown in March 2020, workers across Glasgow left their desks behind and turned their homes into offices.

However, while the lockdown restrictions have since eased, most workers are still at home. It is estimated that only one in 12 office workers in Glasgow have returned to the office.

Now a new study has found that Glasgow is among the best cities in the UK for remote workers.

What does the study show?

Research from Teamflow analysed the cost of living, internet speed, household income, and other factors in different cities across the UK.

They used this information to determine what cities are the best for those wanting to work from home.

And it is good news for Glasgow home workers - the city is ranked the best in Scotland and second best in the whole of the UK.

The study found that Glasgow’s low cost of living leaves plenty of disposable income.

What are the best UK cities for remote workers?

Glasgow was pipped to the top spot by Birmingham, but came ahead of Manchester, Coventry and Edinburgh.