Glasgow nursery offering paid apprenticeships

An apprenticeship programme for people pursuing a career in childcare, while earning a Living Wage and accessing University education, is now open to applicants.

Kibble is supporting two new apprentices this year by providing access to a Graduate Apprenticeship BA in Early Learning and Childcare through the University of West of Scotland, while working and gaining hands-on experience at its nursery based in Hillington, Puddle Lane.

The charity for young people is additionally providing the opportunity to gain a Modern Apprenticeship in Social Services: Children and Young People while working in the nursery too.

Angelina Di Mascio, a graduate of the BA Early Learning and Childcare course and now an Early Years Practitioner at Puddle Lane spoke of her experience of being able to earn a wage while pursuing a career that she was passionate about.

Angelina Di Mascio - Graduate of he Early Years apprenticeship

She said: “The apprenticeship approach to higher education is really refreshing. We all need to earn a wage but I also had ambitions to pursue a career that I truly care about and have a passion for.

“The combination of hands-on nursery experience coupled with in-class teaching at the University of West of Scotland ensured that I was able to get the best of both worlds, putting theory and practical lessons into practice every day.

“Being surrounded by people with a wealth of knowledge and experience means you are given role models and mentors to work alongside too and that is incredibly valuable.”

Open to children in the local Renfrewshire community and beyond, Puddle Lane offers a state-of-the-art nursery with indoor and outdoor areas that are designed to provide a spacious, free-flowing environment for youngsters to learn happily through play.

Puddle Lane Nursery

The children’s nursery currently boasts an impressive outdoor space for children to explore and a community garden to develop their green fingered hobbies. The garden is designed to encourage independent play where the children and young people can get involved in growing fruits, vegetables and plants.

Jim Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer, Kibble said: “One of the reasons for Kibble’s ongoing growth and success is its people. We recruit people based on their values, ambition, and work ethic and that is what we have put at the heart of Puddle Lane too.

We approach the childcare at Puddle Lane in the same way we would approach the care of children and young people at Kibble, with acute attention to detail and care. We want to hear from people who are actively seeking a career in childcare. This apprenticeship will provide people with on-the-job training, a Scottish Living Wage and University level education.”

Usman Ahmad, Industry Engagement Manager University of the West of Scotland said: “The University of the West of Scotland is proud to deliver career-focused teaching. The Graduate Apprenticeship with Puddle Lane children’s nursery is an ideal example of a student being able to gain a university degree alongside practical experience and build themselves a long-lasting, rewarding career.”

“This is an opportunity to enjoy learning and directly apply your knowledge in a real-life setting, preparing you for life long after graduation.”