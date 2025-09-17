Glasgow self published author earns six figures from Witches of Scotland series - now in talks for screenplay adaptation

A Glasgow-based author has achieved remarkable success with his fantasy book series "The Witches of Scotland," earning over six figures annually in royalties while currently working with producers on a potential screenplay adaptation. In a recent video on TikTok the author shared how he couldn't believe that he was now in talks with a producer and screenplay writer, Jessica Moon, to adapt his work for the TV.

Steven Aitchison, who lives in Glasgow's West End with his wife, has transformed from social media entrepreneur to bestselling author with his supernatural thriller series set in Glasgow and Edinburgh. The 8-book "Dream Dancers: Akashic Chronicles" series follows Glasgow law student David Hunter who discovers he's descended from a long line of witches known as Dream Dancers.

From Social Media to Six-Figure Success

Aitchison's journey to literary success began after retiring from his social media marketing business, which he sold for four Bitcoin. Originally from Wester Hailes, Edinburgh, he studied Psychology at Glasgow Caledonian University before building a successful career mentoring internet entrepreneurs and cryptocurrency investors.

Sharing on TikTok of talks with a writer/producer

"I didn't do it for the money. I did it because I wanted to tell stories," Aitchison revealed on social media, where he documented earning over £400,000 from his novella series. Recent posts show his monthly earnings exceeding £20,000, with book sales of over 150,000 copies and 80,000+ audiobook downloads.

The Witches of Scotland Universe

The series, which has captivated readers internationally, blends Scotland's rich history with supernatural intrigue. Set primarily in Glasgow and Edinburgh, the books follow witches navigating Scotland's mystical undercurrents while confronting modern threats. Aitchison has expanded the universe with "The Edinburgh Files" series and a new romance spin-off set in Glasgow's West End.

His work has garnered impressive reader reviews, with the series maintaining ratings of 4.5+ stars across platforms and The complete 8-book series is available as a 32-hour audiobook narrated by narrator, Lianne Walker.

Boxset of the full 1st Series of The Witches of Scotland

Screenplay Development Underway

In a significant development for his career, Aitchison recently announced he's working with a producer and screenwriter on adapting "The Witches of Scotland" for screen. While details remain confidential, the author expressed excitement about bringing his Glasgow-based supernatural world to visual media.

The author, who can often be found writing at Glasgow University new modern James McCune Smith building continues expanding his literary universe while maintaining strong connections to Glasgow and Edinburgh. He regularly engages with readers and has built a substantial online following documenting his self-publishing journey.

Breaking Traditional Publishing Barriers

Image of steven aitchison

Aitchison's success represents a growing trend of authors finding financial independence through self-publishing. He previously turned down a traditional publishing contract with Wiley Publishers, citing better financial returns from self-publishing, where he earns 70% royalties on ebooks versus the £0.50 per book initially offered by traditional publishers.

His success story has inspired other writers, demonstrating that Glasgow-based authors can achieve international recognition while maintaining their local roots. Aitchison continues writing daily, with plans for additional series and the ongoing screenplay development representing new chapters in his remarkable literary journey.