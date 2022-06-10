Glasgow store Penny Black shortlisted for prestigious award

Stationery and card shop Penny Black, which has two outlets in Glasgow, has been shortlisted for a prestigious industry award.

The business is in the running to win the Best Independent Greeting Card Retailer - Scotland at the Retas Awards.

The Retas Awards, now in their 18th year, recognise and reward the UK’s very best greeting card retailers from across the UK.

Penny Black has become a West End staple in Glasgow since establishing in 2014. Later adding another store at Charing Cross in 2016, the name is now synonymous with what they do best – selling and posting greetings cards.

Ryan Marwaha, managing director of Penny Black, said: “What an incredible recognition of the exceptional hard work of our colleagues over the past year. We’re thrilled to be finalists alongside five other excellent independent Scottish businesses and can’t wait to see if we can take the prize after having won Best Newcomer in 2015!”

All Retas finalists were decided as a result of an industrywide poll of greeting card suppliers, reps and agents, and validated by a panel of experts.

The winners of this year’s prestigious greeting card retailing awards - The Retas 2022 - will be revealed at an awards ceremony in London on Thursday, July 7.

“The sending of greeting cards is an engrained part of UK culture, with the British public spending an unprecedented £1.7 billion on greeting cards in the last year alone,” commented Jakki Brown, editor and co-owner of Progressive Greetings magazine, which organises The Retas Awards.

“The nation leads the world in greeting card design and sends more cards per capita – and The Retas Awards celebrate the very finest greeting card retail stockists in the UK.”