Glasgow surveyor joins forces with leading financial body to deliver industry certification

Bruton Knowles, which has an office in Paisley, Glasgow, is excited to announce its partnership in a leading course run by the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA).

The firm’s Head of National Public Sector Valuation Team, Helen McLeod-Baikie, will be joining forces with CIPFA and others to help deliver the contents of the Certificate in Asset Valuation course.

The partnership is the first between Bruton Knowles and CIPFA, which is the only professional accountancy body dedicated exclusively to public finance in the world.

The CIPFA Asset Valuation Certificate is essential for public finance professionals, providing participants with the tools needed to ensure compliance within the requirements and processes of undertaking local authority asset valuations for financial statements.

With a combined two decades of service at Newport City Council and Pembrokeshire County Council before joining Bruton Knowles in 2023, Helen is perfectly placed to provide those on the course with insights gleaned from experience.

RICS APC Assessor, RICS Inspire Ambassador and Registered Valuer, Helen said: “It is going to be great to assist with the delivery of CIPFA’s Asset Valuation course. It is highly recognised for being the leading industry standard, I myself got my certification in 2017 and know how valuable it can be.

“To remain in the know and refreshed with the most up-to-date information is critical. In the seven-year period since my certification a lot has changed within the sector – so it is not just those entering public finance that will gain some benefit from the course, but also individuals with extensive sector experience.”

James Bailey, Managing Partner at Bruton Knowles, said: “We are pleased to be contributing towards the delivery of the Asset Valuation Certificate. There is no one better than Helen for the role, as she has a wealth of lived experience, that will no doubt help educate those participants on the course.

“It speaks volumes about the hard work that we do, here at Bruton Knowles, that we were offered the opportunity to work with CIPFA in the delivery of the programme. This is the start of a strong partnership with the world’s only professional accountancy body which deals exclusively with public finance, and we are looking forward to what comes next.”

Bruton Knowles has extensive expertise and in-depth market knowledge of local and national property markets throughout the UK.