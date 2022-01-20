Glasgow Tesco Extra at Parkhead to close later this year

Redundancies have not been ruled out by Tesco chiefs

One of Glasgow’s largest supermarkets is to close permanently this spring.

The Tesco Extra at Parkhead has been under threat since last summer when it was revealed that the supermarket had served notice on its lease after a deal with the building’s landlord couldn’t be struck.

And in a blow to East End residents it was confirmed this week that the supermarket would serve residents for the last time on April 30.

The supermarket has refused to rule out redundancies at the Parkhead site.

A spokesperson said: “We have taken the difficult decision to close our Glasgow Parkhead store.

“Despite our best efforts, we’ve been unable to agree a sustainable future for the store with the landlord.

“Our priority is to support affected colleagues and, where possible, we will work hard to find alternative roles for those who wish to stay with us.”

USDAW, the trade union which represents affected staff described the closure as “terrible news”