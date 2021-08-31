Glasgow woman warns more people will be forced to use food banks when Universal Credit is cut

Claire McCunnie

Claire McCunnie was diagnosed with a serious illness at just 17-years-old after collapsing on holiday one day – and found herself unable to work for a decade.

She spent 10 years navigating the social security system and experienced a range of challenges along the way – including delays to payment, complex changes to the benefits system and periods of insufficient income.

Claire (37) is now sharing her experiences as more than a million people on low incomes in the UK could be left unable to afford food and essentials.

This will be the biggest overnight cut to social security since WW2 and comes amid growing need at the food bank throughout the pandemic, as well as year-on-year increases in numbers of emergency food parcels distributed across Glasgow.

Claire is urging people across the city to write to their MP and take action to keep the £20 lifeline for families.

She said: “My own experience of the benefits system means that I know what it’s like to survive on a very low income. My life changed overnight after my legs gave way one day and my body dropped to the floor. I was sent for a brain scan and diagnosed with ME. It was absolutely devastating – I was just a teenager and in an instant my future was swept from under my feet.

“I couldn’t work and for the next 10 years was forced to turn to an inadequate benefits system to survive. It was an incredibly tough time and if it wasn’t for the support of my amazing mum and dad, I would have easily ended up at a food bank as my income was so precarious.”

Claire’s experience led her to start volunteering at Glasgow South West Food Bank, part of the Trussell Trust’s network of over 1,300 food bank centres.

She said: “Any of us can find ourselves pushed into poverty. I’ve experienced what it’s like to go through a life-changing event and understand some of the challenges that people on extremely low incomes are already facing.

"That’s why I’m so concerned about the Universal Credit cut and don’t know how people will cope when they were already struggling to feed themselves.

“We’re expecting to see a tidal wave of people coming through the food bank’s doors this October, if the UK government goes ahead with this cut. For lots of families living in our city, taking away the £20 a week will be the difference between putting food on the table or being forced to use a food bank.

“In a rich country like Britain, this simply isn’t acceptable. For families already living on the breadline, taking this money away when it was already a small amount in the first place is only going to make things harder.

"That’s why I’m asking people across the city to make their voices heard and ask the UK government to stop this cut from going ahead – for people like me.”