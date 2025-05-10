Glasgow’s Grace Ishaku wins top award at Scottish Beauty Industry Awards

By Heather Suttie
Contributor
Published 10th May 2025, 21:37 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 11:08 BST
Bella Mensa Hair, run by Glasgow-based stylist Grace Ishaku, has been named Hair Extension Technician of the Year 2025 at the Scottish Beauty Industry Awards.

Organised by Oceanic Awards, the event took place at the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow and celebrates excellence across Scotland’s hair and beauty sector.

Grace has been specialising in hair extensions, weaves and wigs for 15 years and works with all hair types from her salon base in Milton. Bella Mensa Hair, is known for delivering high-quality, natural-looking results that keep her clients returning month after month.

Bella Mensa Hair also supplies 100% virgin hair, custom wigs and offers a hairstyling services such as keratin , microbeads, bonding, tapes and more.

Grace Ishakuplaceholder image
Grace Ishaku

Speaking after the win, Grace said: "I’m thrilled to bits to have scooped this award! I absolutely love what I do, and I’m beyond grateful to all of my amazing clients for your continued support. Thank you so much for voting for my business — this wouldn’t have been possible without you!"

