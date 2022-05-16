Glasgow’s Grosvenor cinema set to re-open after ‘significant refurbishment’

One of Glasgow’s most popular cinemas is set to re-open following a ‘significant refurbishment’.

The Grosvenor Picture Theatre, on Ashton Lane in the West End, has been closed since before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in 2020.

The popular venue has announced that it will be re-opening in less than two weeks, on May 27.

It posted on its website: “Exactly 100 years after it first opened its doors to the public, Glasgow’s oldest cinema is getting set for curtains up again following a significant refurbishment.

The Grosvenor Cinema is re-opening.

“A luxury take on a big screen experience, expect sumptuous claret leather armchair seats, nestled between individual tables and classic empire lamps. Go all out and opt for one of our sofas, and enjoy an elevated view and a larger table. Don’t forget to look up, where you will find an elaborate ceiling and cornice detail inspired by Glasgow’s old Art Deco cinemas.

“With just two screens, you can expect to find the antidote to “multi-plex cinema” right here on Ashton Lane. With a focus on a roster of movies as diverse as our community, we will also be set to offer a robust and jam-packed diary of special screenings and events.

“If you feel like a little “tipple before the trailers” or a bite to eat, we’ve got that covered too, with a food and drinks menu full of proper hotdogs, pinots and pint-sized cocktails in cans.

“If you feel like a little refreshment just before the lights go down, our Usherettes will be visiting the screen with a selection of sweet treats and ice creams.”