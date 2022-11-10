Global award winner is congratulated by MSP

Rona, congratulating Caulders Garden Centre in Kirkintilloch on winning a global award for their Butterchurn Coffee Shop

Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay presented Caulders Garden Centre at Kilsyth Road with a special certificate from the Scottish Parliament after the family firm took a global Restaurant Guru Recommendation Award 2022 for the delicious home-made meals on offer at its Butterchurn Coffee Shop.

Restaurant Guru is a worldwide online guide to good food and bases its awards solely on customer reviews.

Ms Mackay put forward a motion at the Scottish Parliament to mark the family firm’s success.

Presenting the framed certificate to garden centre owner Colin Barrie and his coffee shop team, Ms Mackay said: “This award demonstrates how highly the Butterchurn Coffee Shop at Caulders is rated by visitors in the local constituency and further afield.

“Colin and his team must be congratulated on winning this award. Caulders is well known for its professionalism and welcome. As well as serving delicious meals, the centre boasts a team of highly trained horticulturalists.

“I wish Caulders and their award-winning Butterchurn Coffee Shop all the best for the future. I am sure they will continue to go from strength to strength.”

