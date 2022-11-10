Global award winner is congratulated by MSP
A popular Kirkintilloch garden centre has been congratulated by local MSP Rona Mackay after winning a global award for the quality of food at its restaurant.
Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay presented Caulders Garden Centre at Kilsyth Road with a special certificate from the Scottish Parliament after the family firm took a global Restaurant Guru Recommendation Award 2022 for the delicious home-made meals on offer at its Butterchurn Coffee Shop.
Restaurant Guru is a worldwide online guide to good food and bases its awards solely on customer reviews.
Ms Mackay put forward a motion at the Scottish Parliament to mark the family firm’s success.
Presenting the framed certificate to garden centre owner Colin Barrie and his coffee shop team, Ms Mackay said: “This award demonstrates how highly the Butterchurn Coffee Shop at Caulders is rated by visitors in the local constituency and further afield.
“Colin and his team must be congratulated on winning this award. Caulders is well known for its professionalism and welcome. As well as serving delicious meals, the centre boasts a team of highly trained horticulturalists.
“I wish Caulders and their award-winning Butterchurn Coffee Shop all the best for the future. I am sure they will continue to go from strength to strength.”
The motion read: That Parliament congratulates Caulders Garden Centre, Kirkintilloch, on winning a global Restaurant Guru Recommendation Award 2022; understands that Restaurant Guru, a worldwide online guide to good food, bases its awards solely on customer reviews; considers that this demonstrates how highly the local establishment’s Butterchurn Coffee Shop, where visitors can relax and enjoy a freshly-cooked meal, is rated by visitors in the local area and further afield; praises the team at Caulders at Kilsyth Road for their professionalism and welcome at the garden centre, nestled at the foot of the Campsie Hills with spectacular views; acknowledges that, as well as serving delicious meals at the coffee shop, the centre boasts a team of highly-trained horticulturalists, a stunning gift shop packed full of ideas and an outside area stocked with hand-chosen plants, pots, compost and much more.