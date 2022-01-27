HMRC

In a move which replicates the giveaway of all IKEA furniture purchased for COP 26, it was decided that any items which will not be transferred to the new office in Glasgow will be given away to local charities.

The big clearance is set to get underway in coming months and it is stressed that there are plenty of goods to choose from

The style of furniture ranges from office style, canteen style, and some soft seating, including desks, tables, cupboards, drawers, and chairs, with miscellaneous office electrical equipment, televisions, fridges, and microwaves also available.

Co-ordinator Adam Smith is advising interested parties to contact him online in the first instance.

The well-known community activist from Kildrum who works at the complex said: “We are asking people to state what items they are interested in and how many they may like. We can then arrange for you to visit the site and see the furniture available before making arrangements for collection.

"Please be aware that you must be able to collect the items in an appropriate vehicle, they will not be delivered by HMRC. Your organisation will also be required to complete a waiver to acknowledge HMRC will not be responsible for the items once you assume ownership.”