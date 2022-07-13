A young volunteer was tasked with buying alcohol in the town and every premises visited by the volunteer involved asked for identification to prove that they were over 18.
A Police spokesperson said on Twitter: “This shows the benefit of the C.A.P. which was launched in the area recently.”
Key organisations such as Kilsyth Community Council have raised a flag about the longstanding problem in the town which has been credited with outbreaks of disorder in the town involving minors.
They have also expressed dismay about the fact that adults have been willing to purchase drink on request for the youngsters even though this is an offence which carries a £5000 fine, a three month prison term or both.