Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A young volunteer was tasked with buying alcohol in the town and every premises visited by the volunteer involved asked for identification to prove that they were over 18.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police spokesperson said on Twitter: “This shows the benefit of the C.A.P. which was launched in the area recently.”

Key organisations such as Kilsyth Community Council have raised a flag about the longstanding problem in the town which has been credited with outbreaks of disorder in the town involving minors.