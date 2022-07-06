Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abdul

Angry objectors claim Abdul Majid's proposed three-storey complex is "silly" and will "ruin" the neighbourhood.

Mr Majid, 60, was honoured by the Queen last year and has fronted a national campaign tackling crimes against shop staff.

The former Scottish Grocers Federation president has traded in Bellshill for 40 years and intends to expand his business in North Road.

He wants to demolish the existing Nisa food store and two adjoining houses and replace them with a bigger shop and seven flats.

Mr Majid explained: "Like every business, we aspire to grow but this started as an effort to resolve parking problems that affect our neighbours.

"We want to create a 24-space car park that would put an end to congestion on the street.

"Although the proposed development is three-storey it won't be any higher than the existing buildings.

"Our shop's bursting at the seams so bigger premises would allow us to stock more products.

"We hope people support us.

"We have been here for 40 years and want to do our best for the community."

But nearby residents have lodged objections with North Lanarkshire Council amidst claims that the street’s appearance and road traffic flow will be adversely affected.

One said: "This proposal is silly, unnecessary and unwanted. It will mean excessive traffic on an already busy road."

Another opponent warned: "It will ruin the face of North Road and traffic will be 10 times worse."

Another stated: "This is going to look daft - a random block of flats in the middle of houses."

But a supporter urged: "Give this project the backing it deserves. It's well thought out."

A decision on the planning application is expected later this year at North Lanarkshire Council.

Last year Mr Majid helped launch the 'Don't Put Up With It' campaign, backed by the Scottish Government and Police Scotland.