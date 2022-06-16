Grosvenor Casinos has today announced it will invest more than £3.5m to expand its Merchant City venue into a world class entertainment hub.

The casino will be transformed into a modern destination with the addition of a stylish new bar and restaurant seating 70 covers, best-in-class table games, as well as the creation of what is set to be one of the best premium viewing areas to watch live sport in the city.

The company selected Merchant City as its flagship proof of concept venue.

As one of Grosvenor’s best performing casino venues outside of London, the refurbishment is also a major boost for the hospitality sector in the city, creating 13 new employment opportunities with a new head chef one of the key roles currently available.

First look illustrative images released today reveal what is set to be an exciting transformation of the venue which is due to launch with a series of official events from Thursday, June 30.

Debbie Johnston, general manager of Grosvenor Casino Glasgow Merchant City, said: “We’re excited to be creating a world class entertainment venue which will offer guests an experience like no other with a real focus on gaming, dining and sports viewing all in a vibrant atmosphere. It really is entertainment for all!

“Glasgow’s hospitality sector was hard hit during the pandemic, but Grosvenor Casino’s major investment in Merchant City shows there is real confidence in the city’s recovery. We can’t wait to welcome customers old and new where they will be able to socialise, kick back and let their hair down for an unforgettable entertainment experience.”

The creation of a new bar and restaurant at Grosvenor Casino Glasgow Merchant City will feature stylish interiors in which a new food and drinks menu will be served in a modern and vibrant environment.

Sport fans can enjoy some of the best sports viewing in the city with feature wall screens where they can watch and bet live under one roof. Construction is also underway to revamp the gaming offer at the casino with upgraded tables and Electronic Roulette terminals that provide guests with the best-in-class equipment.

The casino remain will remain open throughout the refurbishment with all those over the age of 25 years old invited to the exciting official launch event taking place at the casino on Saturday, July 2.