A popular Glasgow West End cinema could soon be given a makeover.

The Grosvenor Cinema, on Ashton Lane, is seeking permission from Glasgow City Council to make alterations to its frontage.

The cinema has been closed during the pandemic while refurbishment works have been carried out.

The proposed changes would see a new revolving door created at the entrance to the cinema.

Plans for the Grosvenor Cinema.