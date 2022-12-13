Groups across East Dunbartonshire celebrated for climate and nature work

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful has recognised five groups from East Dunbartonshire for their work to improve their communities for people and nature.

Five organisations were selected to be recognised for their efforts

The 2022 Beautiful Scotland and It’s Your Neighbourhood annual seminar and celebration event took place virtually on Thursday, 8 December.

More than 180 groups from 26 local authority areas were recognised with certificates and awards at the celebration event for their efforts to clean up and beautiful their neighbourhoods.

Juliette Camburn, Community Projects Officer with Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “We’re delighted to once again be celebrating the brilliant work of groups across Scotland who are doing so much to make their community a better place.

“Every It’s Your Neighbourhood entrant has made a lasting contribution to their area through their efforts and it’s great to see such a high number taking part this year.

“I’d like to congratulate and thank each and every group, alongside the 26 volunteer assessors we work with who give up their time, support, expertise and guidance, for all they do to make their community a cleaner, greener and more sustainable place for people and nature.”

It’s Your Neighbourhood is Keep Scotland Beautiful’s community environmental improvement initiative which is managed in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

Pak Ling Wan, Community Programme Manager of the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), said: “We’re delighted that so many groups in Scotland are taking part in It’s Your Neighbourhood and achieving so much for their local communities.

Any group who would like to join Keep Scotland Beautiful’s It’s Your Neighbourhood initiative can email [email protected] or visit www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/IYN to learn more.

The list of East Dunbartonshire groups and their awards are as follows.

Allander Road Group of Milngavie in Bloom – Outstanding.

Bearsden in Bloom – Outstanding.

Betterbriggs Ltd - Outstanding.

Friends of Bishopbriggs Park – Thriving.