Local Councillor, Nathan Wilson has written to the headquarters of Tim Hortons calling on the business to guarantee that the long-awaited works at the Windmillhill Street restaurant will be completed no later than the current deadline of Sunday, October 17.

The business had failed to meet an April deadline and the council subsequently issued a breach of condition notice that stated Tim Hortons must now complete the works by this later date.

Councillor Wilson confirmed: “I am seeking an update directly from the business on what progress has been made towards widening the road at Knowetop Avenue . I have also requested that Tim Hortons guarantee the works will be completed by no later than this date and for the long-running issue to finally be brought to a conclusion.

“This condition was attached to the planning permission in the interests of road safety. It is extremely disappointing that the solution intended to prevent the establishment of a drive-thru takeaway at this location from significantly worsening long-standing difficulties is yet to be implemented.”