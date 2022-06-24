Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Carty of Bellway Homes Limited (Scotland West) won his most recent award for the company’s Ellingwood development in Robroyston

And the proud Cumbernauld Village resident who has inspired many in the trade will be presented with his award at the Scotland Pride in the Job Lunch on Friday 30 September when the Regional Winner will also be announced.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on his achievement George said, “I’m really proud to have won this award as each year you set your own benchmark regardless of previous wins.

“I’ve said it before, but it is so true.

"This award represents a real team effort and consistency in the job is what really counts.”

Pride in the Job is the house building industry’s most prestigious awards programme.

It is dedicated to recognising site managers who achieve the highest standards.

Andy Borland, Construction Director, Bellway Homes Ltd (Scotland West) added: “It is incredible that George has won his ninth award as like any competition the standards increase year on year.

"He’s a great role model for the business and we always encourage apprentices to learn as much as they can from him.