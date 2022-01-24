Help Edna celebrate her 101st birthday after spending centenary alone

The plea from Hector House care home came after staff found out Edna spent her 100th birthday alone due to lockdown and wanted to make it a birthday to remember.

A plea from the home on Facebook said: “Edna has dedicated her life to her son James who is in supported accommodation as he has Down’s syndrome. Edna has no other family.

"Now that she is part of the family at Hector House and Shawlands I am asking if anyone is able to send her a birthday card I’m sure she would really appreciate it.

Edna Clayton will turn 101 on January 31

"These can be popped through the door or posted to: Mrs Edna Clayton, Hector House, 2 Hector Rd, G41 3RL.”

Nearly 5,000 cards have been flooding in from as far afield as Wiltshire and Dover while children from the likes of St Covals Primary, Ashpark Primary and 45th Glasgow’s Boys Brigade sent birthday wishes.

Edna even received a special video message from actors David Tennant and Michael Sheen, while Rockstar Party Bus has offered to make it a day to remember for Edna and her friends.

Angela Todd, manager at Hector House, said: “Both myself and Edna have been overwhelmed by the response. So far, we have received nearly 5,000 cards.

"Edna has been so touched and this has made her so so happy. We would like to thank each and every person who has reached out to her and made this very special lady so happy.

"She deserves everything coming her way as she has spent her life putting everyone else first.”

The new card from Moonpig has been created in Edna’s honour so people can send it straight to her door.

Profits from the card (with a cap of up to £15,000) will be donated to Independent Age, a charity which provides free support for older people, to help them continue living life independently, as well as relieving loneliness in later life.

You can find the specially designed Moonpig card by visiting www.moonpig.com/uk/personalised-cards/p/bees-knees-floral-101-today-birthday-card/bee149 with prices starting at £3.29.

Catherine Carson, card planning manager at Moonpig said: “Our mission at Moonpig is to help people connect and create moments that matter, so when we heard about Edna’s story, we knew we had to get involved.

"Chloe Allum in our in-house team designed this lovely card for Edna, with the hope that we can contribute to a more heartfelt celebration this year.

"By donating the profits from this card, we hope that Independent Age can make a difference in more people’s lives so they don’t have to be lonely on their birthday or any day of the year.”

John Palmer, director of policy and communications at Independent Age, added: “We were extremely moved by Edna’s story and everyone at Independent Age would like to wish her a very happy 101st birthday.