Help shape the Circular Economy in East Dunbartonshire

People and businesses are being asked for their views on how to wipe out waste, preserve precious resources and build a better future for local communities.

By John A. MacInnes
5 minutes ago
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 8:21am
Help shape the circular economy

The Council has produced a Draft Circular Economy Strategy which details present and future actions, good work taking place and support available.

You can read the strategy and have your say between 4 January and 3 February 2023 - visit the consultation webpage at: https://www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/draft-circular-economy-strategy-consultation-0

Councillor Paul Ferretti, Convener of Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets, said, "A Circular Economy aims to eliminate waste - which is a major cause of global climate and environmental crises. Materials are kept in use or repurposed for as long as possible - shifting from a disposable culture, in which everything is designed to be thrown away after use.

"Waste is avoided when everything is made and designed to last for multiple uses - and to be reused/recycled when no longer needed.

"It's better for the environment and the economy - reducing costs, driving innovation and strengthening support links between businesses, organisations and communities."

You can attend the following live online consultation events:

Online Circular Economy Event for businesses and third sector organisations in East Dunbartonshire - Wednesday 18 January, 9.30-10.30am - sign up via Eventbrite.

Online Circular Economy Event for residents of East Dunbartonshire - Wednesday 25 January, 7-8pm - sign up via Eventbrite.

There will also be pop-up stands where you can view and discuss the strategy, at:

Westerton Library, Bearsden - Monday 9 January, 2-4pm; Kirkintilloch Leisure Centre - Tuesday 10 January, 4.30-6.30pm; The Leisuredrome, Bishopbriggs - Thursday 12 January, 4.30-6.30pm; Milngavie Library - Monday 16 January, 4.30-6.30pm; Twechar Healthy Living and Enterprise Centre - Thursday 19 January, 2-4pm; Lennoxtown Library - Tuesday 24 January, 2-4pm; Craighead Library, Milton of Campsie - Thursday 26 January, 2-4pm.