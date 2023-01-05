Help shape the Circular Economy in East Dunbartonshire

People and businesses are being asked for their views on how to wipe out waste, preserve precious resources and build a better future for local communities.

Help shape the circular economy

The Council has produced a Draft Circular Economy Strategy which details present and future actions, good work taking place and support available.

You can read the strategy and have your say between 4 January and 3 February 2023 - visit the consultation webpage at: https://www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/draft-circular-economy-strategy-consultation-0

Advertisement

Councillor Paul Ferretti, Convener of Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets, said, "A Circular Economy aims to eliminate waste - which is a major cause of global climate and environmental crises. Materials are kept in use or repurposed for as long as possible - shifting from a disposable culture, in which everything is designed to be thrown away after use.

"Waste is avoided when everything is made and designed to last for multiple uses - and to be reused/recycled when no longer needed.

"It's better for the environment and the economy - reducing costs, driving innovation and strengthening support links between businesses, organisations and communities."

You can attend the following live online consultation events:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Online Circular Economy Event for businesses and third sector organisations in East Dunbartonshire - Wednesday 18 January, 9.30-10.30am - sign up via Eventbrite.

Online Circular Economy Event for residents of East Dunbartonshire - Wednesday 25 January, 7-8pm - sign up via Eventbrite.

There will also be pop-up stands where you can view and discuss the strategy, at: