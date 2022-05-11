Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ballot box

The list is as follows:

The candidates elected to serve in Ward 14 (Thorniewood) are:

Margaret Boyd, Scottish Labour Party - 760 votes

Helen Loughran, Scottish Labour Party-1180 votes

Barry McCluskey, Scottish National Party - 1642 votes

The candidates elected to serve in Ward 15 (Bellshill) are:

Angela Campbell, Scottish Labour Party - 1162 votes

Jordan James Linden SNP - 1300 votes

Pat Patton Scottish Labour Party- 635 votes

Lisa Stubbs, SNP - 589 votes

The Candidates elected to serve in Ward 16 (Mossend and Holytown) are:

Beth Baudo, SNP - 947 votes

Frank McNally, Scottish Labour Party - 1132 votes

Jim Reddin Scottish Labour - 364 votes

The candidates elected to serve in Ward 17 (Motherwell West) are:

David Crichton SNP -1261 votes

Paul Kelly Labour -1105 votes

Lorraine Nolan, Scottish Conservative and Unionist - 869 votes

The candidates elected to serve in Ward 18 (Motherwell North) are:

Gerry Brennan (SNP)- 1646 votes

Andrew Duffy-Lawson, Scottish Labour Party - 1427 votes

Ayeshah Khan, Scottish Labour Party - 513 votes

Anne Thomas SNP- 780 votes

The candidates elected to serve in Ward 19 (Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig) are:

Kenneth Duffy, Scottish Labour Party - 1368 votes

Agnes Magowan, SNP - 1941 votes

David Robb, SNP - 653 votes

Nathan Wilson, Scottish Conservative and Unionist 1010 votes

The candidates elected to serve in Ward 20 (Murdostoun) are:

Robert John McKendrick, Independent 1545 votes

Cameron McManus SNP- 1106 votes

Louise Roarty, Scottish Labour Party-853 votes