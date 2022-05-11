The list is as follows:
The candidates elected to serve in Ward 14 (Thorniewood) are:
Margaret Boyd, Scottish Labour Party - 760 votes
Most Popular
Helen Loughran, Scottish Labour Party-1180 votes
Barry McCluskey, Scottish National Party - 1642 votes
The candidates elected to serve in Ward 15 (Bellshill) are:
Angela Campbell, Scottish Labour Party - 1162 votes
Jordan James Linden SNP - 1300 votes
Pat Patton Scottish Labour Party- 635 votes
Lisa Stubbs, SNP - 589 votes
The Candidates elected to serve in Ward 16 (Mossend and Holytown) are:
Beth Baudo, SNP - 947 votes
Frank McNally, Scottish Labour Party - 1132 votes
Jim Reddin Scottish Labour - 364 votes
The candidates elected to serve in Ward 17 (Motherwell West) are:
David Crichton SNP -1261 votes
Paul Kelly Labour -1105 votes
Lorraine Nolan, Scottish Conservative and Unionist - 869 votes
The candidates elected to serve in Ward 18 (Motherwell North) are:
Gerry Brennan (SNP)- 1646 votes
Andrew Duffy-Lawson, Scottish Labour Party - 1427 votes
Ayeshah Khan, Scottish Labour Party - 513 votes
Anne Thomas SNP- 780 votes
The candidates elected to serve in Ward 19 (Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig) are:
Kenneth Duffy, Scottish Labour Party - 1368 votes
Agnes Magowan, SNP - 1941 votes
David Robb, SNP - 653 votes
Nathan Wilson, Scottish Conservative and Unionist 1010 votes
The candidates elected to serve in Ward 20 (Murdostoun) are:
Robert John McKendrick, Independent 1545 votes
Cameron McManus SNP- 1106 votes
Louise Roarty, Scottish Labour Party-853 votes
Nicky Shevlin, Scottish Labour Party- 778 votes