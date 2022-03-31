The Cumbernauld News has already reported that two former councillors, William Homer and Barry McCulloch are planning a political comeback but the documents reveals that the bulk of existing councillors intend to stand again.
The full list provided is as follows:
Ward 1 – Kilsyth (three councillors to elect) Heather Brannan-McVey (Labour); John Hendry (Scottish Family Party); Denis Johnston (SNP); Jean Jones (Labour); Melissa Kane (Liberal Democrats); James King (Conservative); Lindsay Sievewright (SNP)
Ward 2 – Cumbernauld North (four councillors to elect) Danish Ashraf (SNP); John Cole (Liberal Democrats); Gordon Currie (Conservative); Tom Fisher (Labour); Donna Kiddie (Labour); Alan Masterton (SNP); Anne McCrossan (Greens); John McGrory (Scottish Family Party)
Ward 3 – Cumbernauld South (four councillors to elect) Ann Ballinger (SNP); Norma Diffin (Scottish Family Party); William Goldie (SNP); Willie Homer (Scottish Socialist Party); Cathie Johnston (SNP); Rebecca MacPhee (Conservative) Peter McDade (Labour); James McPhilemy (Labour); Simona Panaitescu (Freedom Alliance)
Ward 4 – Cumbernauld East (four councillors to elect) Claire Barclay (SNP); Kyle Davidson (Greens); Paddy Hogg (Independent); Tom Johnston (SNP); David MacPhee (Conservative); Barry McCulloch (Labour); Adam Smith (SNP); Susan Taylor (Labour)