Homecoming for dental expert who joins Renfrewshire clinic

23 years of experience added to the Bishopton practice

A LEADING dental group has bolstered its network of experts with an experienced clinician joining a local dental clinic.

Dr Lorna Cox, will join Scottish Dental Care’s Bishopton Dental Clinic in Renfrewshire next week (24 May), following six months at the groups Belhaven practice.

With more than 23 years of experience in dentistry, Dr Cox has served as a Senior Dental Officer in the Public Dental Service for the last 16 years.

Dr Cox has amassed invaluable experience and nurtured the next generation of dentists by teaching various aspects of clinical dentistry to undergraduate students.

She has now returned to her hometown of Bishopton to take up her role. Lorna said: “I am extremely passionate about achieving subtle, natural results, with advancements in regenerative skin treatments being particularly exciting.

“Through detailed consultations I am able to create bespoke treatment plans to help address patients concerns, which can have a multitude of health benefits, not just those we see on the outside. Bishopton is the perfect place for me to offer these treatments in a safe environment.

“I have been based in the Belhaven clinic for the last six months, and I will still be offering appointments there one day a week. I am looking forward to coming home to Bishopton and welcoming new and existing patients.

“Moving to Scottish Dental Care last year was an easy choice, their patient centred approach to patient care and focus on professional development is very exciting.”

Dr Cox obtained her Dentistry qualification from the University of Dundee in 2001. She has since garnered prestigious awards from both the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh and the University of Glasgow.

Dr Cox has advanced qualifications in Periodontics, the focus of a healthy jawbone and gums, and specialises in facial aesthetic treatments, and is working towards a diploma in facial aesthetics.

Dr Cox joins the dental practice which hosts two dentists, and six support staff catering for over 3,000 patients in Bishopton and beyond.

To schedule a consultation with Dr Cox, please email [email protected] or call 01505 805544.

The practice offers a range of services including NHS care for adults and children which includes Childsmile – a national programme aimed at improving the oral health of children from around Scotland.

Lynn Hood, Chief Executive of Scottish Dental Care, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Lorna to our Bishopton clinic, following a successful time at Belhaven.

“Lorna’s experience has bolstered our roster of dentists across Scotland, expanding our offering of treatments at our Bishopton Dental Clinic, ensuring more people have access to high-quality dental care.”

Glasgow-headquartered Scottish Dental Care has established itself as a major player in Scotland’s dental sector, growing to 20 practices based throughout the country, from Inverness to Dumfries.

Owned by brothers and founders Philip and Christopher Friel, Scottish Dental Care consists of 80 dentists, employing more than 200 team members, and serving around 200,000 patients.

Philip, a renowned dentist and the group’s director of dentistry, sets the strategic clinical matters, while Christopher oversees the expansion strategy and group legal services in his role as mergers and acquisitions director.