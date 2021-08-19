House prices drop slightly in East Dunbartonshire

house prices

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 15.9% annual growth.

The average East Dunbartonshire house price in June was £233,444, Land Registry figures show – a 0.9% decrease on May.

Over the month, the picture was worse than that across Scotland, where prices increased 2.4%, and East Dunbartonshire underperformed compared to the 4.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in East Dunbartonshire rose by £32,000 – putting the area fifth among Scotland’s 32 local authorities for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in the Shetland Islands, where property prices increased on average by 51.5%, to £183,000.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Na h-Eileanan Siar lost 5.5% of their value, giving an average price of £124,000.

Owners of semi-detached houses fared worst in East Dunbartonshire in June – they dropped 1.1% in price, to £410,987 on average.

First-time buyers in East Dunbartonshire spent an average of £174,000 on their property – that’s £24,000 more than a year ago, and £26,000 more than in June 2016.