How many HMRC staff can you recognise in this picture dating back to 1981?

Cumbernauld’s branch of HMRC is all set to close its doors on Thursday, April 14 after being the town’s key employer since the 1970s.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 10:41 am
HMRC

So when we were provided with this photograph dating back to a fiv- month pay dispute with the Government of Margaret Thatcher in 1981, it provided the opportunity for a saunter down Memory Lane.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It comes courtesy of Public and Commercial Services union representative John Miller whose name is among those which become a byword for industrial relations at the complex. This will make way for housing while around 1,100 members of staff will transfer to a ‘superhub’ in Glasgow. More coverage will feature next week.

HMRCGovernmentGlasgow