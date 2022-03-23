Abronhill Shopping Centre

That is the view of independent councillor Paddy Hogg who is pressing for North Lanarkshire Council to get on board with a project which will upgrade wider shopping facilities in the same way that the plan for a community 'superhub' in the area will.

This will incorporate key facilities likes the area's schools and library under one roof, but the councillor thinks it is remiss for the precinct, built in the 1970s, not to be tackled too.

Councillor Hogg said that a facility based in Motherwell, the Forgewood Centre, would be perfect blueprint to start with – and that he has been pressing for this for years.

He added: "I pushed in 2017 for Abronhill to get a new centre similar to Forgewood Community Centre which has shops and community facilities mixed in one modern centre.

"However I was told that the grant money is not available.

"Owners at Abronhill shops didn’t come together then and new developments are going ahead leaving a dilapidated mess.

"The shopping mall is falling apart and has pigeon droppings everywhere. It has to be rebuilt and renewed. Now is the time to do it .

"The shopping centre is well past its sell by date and it's time business owners at the centre, come out of the shadows and face the music.

"They must get on board with developments now for the sake of everyone in the area.

"Where there is a will there will be a way.

"A deal can be struck if people get around the table.

"It's my job to speak out for local people and it's high time to get round the table with council officials and planners and demand action for a new 21st century shopping centre.”