Jackson welcomes First Glasgow reintroducing early hours weekend bus services

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First Glasgow reintroduced early morning services at the weekend

Mr Carlaw had received concerns from constituent that services in the early hours at weekends on the N38 Newton Mearns and N6 Calderwood services covering Eastwood had been cancelled in December.

The N38 passes Giffnock Station, Eastwood Toll, Mearns Cross and Greenfarm Road and the N6 stops at Clarkston Toll.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Carlaw contacted First Glasgow to ask for an update on when services would be restored and requested that the company explore all possible options to reinstate the bus timetables.

First Glasgow responded to confirm the night bus services had returned in the early hours of June 18 and across all of the 11 routes including the N38 and N6.

The timetable that is now in place for the N38 will provide an hourly service to Eastwood from Sauchiehall Street between 00.15 to 03.15.

The N6 to Clarkston will depart Sauchiehall Street at 00.25, 01.15, 02.15 and 03.15.

Mr Carlaw said: “Bus timetables have suffered from a reduction in services with routes including the 4A in Eaglesham running at a reduced level for almost a year now.

“It was an added disappointment to lose the weekend night buses for a considerable period and it is very welcome that there is again a level of service provision in the early hours.

“First Glasgow should now make a concerted effort to add to the good news for constituents in Eastwood by delivering a boost to daytime public transport after the cuts that were made to services in August 2021.”