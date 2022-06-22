Jeweller partners with Swiss watchmaker to launch first of its kind boutique at Silverburn

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cutting the ribbon to reopen the Beaverbrooks store and launch the TAG Heuer boutique at Silverburn

Located next door to the brand-new boutique, the existing Beaverbrooks store has also undergone a significant refurbishment to create a more immersive shopping experience for customers.

The revamped store has also introduced an exclusive ‘diamond room’, ideal for shoppers looking to browse for special moments, with a range of luxury bridal pieces, alongside its extensive selection of diamonds, jewellery and watches from leading brands.

Anna Blackburn, managing director of Beaverbrooks, said: “We are thrilled to be expanding our long-running and incredibly valued partnership with TAG Heuer to open its first luxury boutique in Scotland next to our refitted Silverburn store.

“The shopping centre is the perfect location for the new boutique, and with our new-look store with a dedicated diamond room for browsing special items, we’re confident it will be very popular with customers.

"We look forward to continuing to provide outstanding levels of personal customer service, expertise and passion for luxury watches and fine jewellery - for our customers, both local and further afield.”

Heather Pitches, store manager at Beaverbrooks Silverburn, said: “Our team is so excited to be part of the first TAG Heuer boutique of its kind in Scotland, as we continue to demonstrate our commitment to building our expertise and providing the very best service to our customers.

"We know the new boutique will offer an elevated, luxury experience to shoppers at Silverburn, and we’re so pleased to be able to open our doors to customers with our exceptional offering which includes a private dedicated ‘diamond room’ for those extra special, personal purchases.”

Rob Diver, managing director of TAG Heuer UK and Ireland, said: “We are excited to continue our 2022 retail expansion plan with the opening of the first ever TAG Heuer Boutique in Scotland with long standing partner Beaverbrooks.

"The new boutique will offer the full TAG Heuer experience with the brands’ infamous collections along with special editions such as the sought-after Carrera Porsche timepieces.“