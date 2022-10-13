Jim is delighted with the award of Specialist Spirits Retailer of the Year

Jim pictured with local MSP Rona Mackay

Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay congratulated Jim Hopkins of Spirit of Alba based in Kirkintilloch town centre, for taking the accolade of Specialist Spirits Retailer of the Year in the Glasgow area at the recent Scottish Enterprise Awards.

The local SNP MSP presented Mr Hopkins with a special framed certificate from the Scottish Parliament, to mark his success.

Jim and his business partner Craig Simpson, launched Spirit of Alba in 2020 during the height of lockdown. The store at Cowgate stocks more than 600 whiskies and numerous gins, as well as quality Scottish-themed gifts.

Ms Mackay said: “Jim and his team thoroughly deserve their award, even more so as they launched Spirit of Alba during the challenging market conditions of the Covid pandemic and lockdown conditions yet, despite it all have turned it into such a success.

“I wish Jim and Craig all the best in their expanding business ventures online I am sure the business will go from strength to strength.”

Jim, pictured with Ms Mackay, said he was delighted to receive recognition from the Scottish Parliament and that winning the Scottish Enterprise Award can only be good news for the town as a whole.

Advertisement

Jim and Craig also organised the first Spirit of Alba Festival this summer in Kirkintilloch.

Whisky and gin lovers from throughout East Dunbartonshire and Glasgow popped in to the highly successful event in the town hall.

They were able to sample an array of tipples exhibited by whisky, gin and rum distillers.

Exhibitors ranged from the local Campsie Brewing and Distillery Company to Inverclyde Gin and The Islay Whisky Academy.