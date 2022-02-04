KFC has sights set on fast food drive-through in Milngavie

Milngavie/ Bearsden has been earmarked by the fast food chain after it announced it was planning to open 500 restaurants across the UK.

The exact site is unclear at the moment – however there has been speculation that the firm may be eyeing up ground at West Retail Park.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Milngavie Herald revealed last summer that there are plans for a major new retail development – including a drive-through food outlet – on the former Halley’s garage site at Milngavie.

Development opportunity at Milngavie

Arnold Clark currently occupies the site but the car dealership’s lease expires in the first half of this year.

However, in November, Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer, who lives in Bearsden, called on East Dunbartonshire Council to reject any development plan for a drive-through at West Retail Park on the grounds that it would encourage car usage on the already congested Milngavie Road and move business away from Milngavie town centre.

Ann Davie, Depute Chief Executive of East Dunbartonshire Council, said: "The most recent submission regarding the site at West Park, Milngavie, remains Proposal of Application Notice received in June 2021.