Kirkintilloch: Firms triumph at top Scottish Food & Drinks Awards

Peter Jahn of Schoolyard Chillies

Social enterprise Schoolyard Chillies, based at Townhead in Kirkintilloch and Lenzie deli Billington’s both won silver awards in their respective categories.

Schoolyard Chillies clinched the award in the Food (small producer) category for their Chocolate Chilli Pretzels and Billington’s in the Drink (Small Producer) category for their Lenzie gin.

They were among 40 runners-up from all over Scotland, revealed at a celebratory lunch at The Corinthian Club, Glasgow recently.

Schoolyard Chillies works with small, independent farmers in Ghana and any profits made are reinvested in education which allows children in the West African country to remain in school full time.

The Awards are now in their second year and were created to “help get more of Scotland’s fantastic food and drink products onto more Scottish retail shelves”.

More than 50 expert judges presided over hundreds of produce over an intense month-long period.

Bruce Langlands, the former head of food and drink at both Harrods and Selfridges, was on the judging panel.

He said: “The standards that are being set are quite phenomenal and Scotland’s food and drink sector is clearly in very good hands.”