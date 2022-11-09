Kirky lad unveils new t-shirt design for this years Santa Dash.

Cole is pictured with his mum, Michelle (left), his aunt Lisa and Bella the Bee at Glasgow Green where the Santa Dash will take place.

Little Cole Park from Kirkintilloch underwent major brain surgery and intensive courses of chemotherapy and radiotherapy after doctors discovered he had a brain tumour in March this year.

The youngster spent several months in the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre with his mum, Michelle Barrie, who says the staff became like family as visiting was restricted due to Covid.

Now Michelle (aged 37) and Cole’s aunt, Lisa Park (aged 33), are planning to run Glasgow’s Santa Dash to raise funds for Beatson Cancer Charity, pushing Cole in his wheelchair if he’s well enough on the day.

Cole shows off the design of the new reusable Santa Dash T-shirts ahead of the charity fun run.

Cole, who is now continuing his treatment at home, visited Glasgow Green along with his mum and aunt to inspect the course and meet the charity’s mascot Bella the Bee. The family fun run will take place for the first time in three years on Sunday December 11th with a route around Glasgow Green and reusable T-shirts for runners.

The new T-shirts feature a belt and button design on the front and are included in the run’s registration fee of £15 for adults and £5 for young people under the age of 16 years.

Cole’s mum, Michelle, who shaved off her hair in sympathy with her son, said: “Lisa and I want to run the Santa Dash to raise sponsorship for Beatson Cancer Charity in recognition of everything the hospital has done for Cole.

“Every Friday, Cole got to drive a wee police car into his radiotherapy sessions and he loved that.”

Runners who register to take part in the festive family fun run can raise sponsorship for any chosen charity. Any profits from the Glasgow City Council run event will be split between Beatson Cancer Charity and the Lord Provost's Children's Fund.

Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren, said: “The Santa Dash is such a happy event which raises funds for good causes in the run up to Christmas.”

Register at www.glasgow.gov.uk/santadash. Registration closes at 4pm on December 9.