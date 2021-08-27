Kirsten takes to the postal beat to thank Royal Mail staff

Kirsten Oswald with Steven Albury at Clarkston Delivery Office

Ms Oswald has long wanted to visit the delivery office to thank postal workers who worked hard to maintain deliveries throughout the pandemic, despite the many challenges they faced.

Following the lifting of most restrictions she joined a delivery run and was able to see the team at work sorting the mail and getting it out to residents.

Ms Oswald said: “The sacrifices everyone has made over the past year and a half can never be overstated, this is particularly true of those working in front-line operations that had to continue throughout the pandemic.

“Royal Mail staff do important work at the best of times, but their contribution to our community over the period of the pandemic has been absolutely vital.

“They have kept families in touch with each other, helped us all get vital supplies even when most shops were closed, and have been a lifeline for businesses who were able to support their customers in new ways.

“I was pleased to meet up with Stevie Albury and his colleagues and to demonstrate my thanks in the most practical way, by joining in a delivery run. I was very impressed by the efficient systems in place and the enthusiasm of the team.”

David Gold, director of External Affairs & Policy for Royal Mail Group, added: “With the need to implement social distancing, the whole operation had to change almost overnight, and staff have adapted quickly, and worked well with their managers and one another, to do their best for the community they serve.

“They have been delivering much greater volumes of parcels since the pandemic started, as well as vital test kits and vaccination letters. The kindness of customers who have thanked their postie on delivery has been humbling.