Cumbernauld Theatre

Now Cumbernauld Theatre Trust has more information to share about the venue it has called Lanternhouse, as an exciting inaugural autumn season is launched and will culminate with glittering Christmas shows.

It will also include a programme of creative learning aimed squarely at the community.

The new venue will boast two performance spaces, a 300-seat auditorium and a studio theatre, a dance studio, an 84-seat cinema, a café/bistro and has a new website: www.lanternhousearts.org.

Karen Moore, Chair of Cumbernauld Theatre Trust, said: “Everyone at Cumbernauld Theatre Trust recognises the significance of this new chapter for the company and the opportunities Lanternhouse will provide as part of the Scottish network of producing theatre venues.

"We are proud to be at the heart of access to culture in Cumbernauld and of our position within the infrastructure of the performing arts in Scotland. Since the closure of Cumbernauld’s Cottage Theatre venue in December 2019, the team and Board have worked tirelessly to protect the interests of the company, its staff and audiences towards opening this new performing arts venue in Cumbernauld.

"As a producing theatre company, we can’t wait to be creating our own in-house theatre productions and co-productions again, presenting the very best drama, music, comedy and dance from visiting artists and welcoming audiences to be part of our exciting future at Lanternhouse.”