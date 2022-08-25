Last bank in Glasgow constituency closes

The last bank in a constituency of Glasgow has closed its doors.

MP Anne McLauglin wrote to Lloyds Banking Group asking that the Riddrie branch be kept open.

It was the last bank branch in the North East constituency.

But the Bank of Scotland base in Smithycroft Road shut earlier this month despite concerns from residents about lack of transport to get to other branches and struggling to access online services. The cash machine has also been turned off.

The bank said visits to the branch had fallen.

MP Anne McLaughlin.

Ms McLaughlin had asked the firm to think again and said: “Banks have a social responsibility to the customers who have helped to build the business and for there to be not one single branch of any bank in the entire constituency is simply wrong.”

Research conducted by the SNP politician found that almost 90 per cent of residents wanted to keep it open out of a survey response of 256.

The SNP politician said maintaining a certain level of service to communities should potentially be a condition of commercial banking licences.

Ms McLaughlin added: “I think it is time that legislation was put in place to ensure that communities like Glasgow North East are not left without a single branch servicing them.”

She continued: “With the local shop unable to give cash back these people have all but had their access to their own cash completely removed.”

People are being advised to go to other Bank of Scotland branches at Parkhead Forge and Sauchiehall Street. They are also being redirected to the Post Office for banking services but the one in Riddrie is shut. The bank has pointed out there is another Post Office in Edinburgh Road.

A Bank of Scotland spokesperson said: “Visits to our Glasgow Riddrie branch have fallen over recent years, as many customers now choose to bank in different ways. The branch closed on 9th August, customers can continue to bank with us in person at our Glasgow The Forge branch, or at the local Post Office on Edinburgh Road.”

A statement from the bank said: “77 per cent of our personal customers already use other ways of banking, such as over the phone or internet banking, as well as other branches.