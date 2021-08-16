Bruce the Lawyers is backing a long list of clubs including Forgewood, Newarthill, Cleland, Jerviston, Blantyre Priestfield and Glasgow City, as well as Fighting Scots Gym in Mossend.
The company, second largest criminal law firm in Scotland, has been a big supporter of boxing for many years. It has now stepped up its backing in the light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Managing director Diarmid Bruce said: "I’m delighted to be in the privileged position to sponsor and encourage the great work these clubs do in keeping youngsters fit and disciplined.”