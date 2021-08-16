Law firm gives boxing clubs a post-pandemic fighting chance with cash boost

A Lanarkshire law firm has delivered a post-lockdown financial boost to boxing clubs in the area.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 16th August 2021, 8:49 am
Forgewood boxers

Bruce the Lawyers is backing a long list of clubs including Forgewood, Newarthill, Cleland, Jerviston, Blantyre Priestfield and Glasgow City, as well as Fighting Scots Gym in Mossend.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The company, second largest criminal law firm in Scotland, has been a big supporter of boxing for many years. It has now stepped up its backing in the light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Managing director Diarmid Bruce said: "I’m delighted to be in the privileged position to sponsor and encourage the great work these clubs do in keeping youngsters fit and disciplined.”

Scotland