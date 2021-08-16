Forgewood boxers

Bruce the Lawyers is backing a long list of clubs including Forgewood, Newarthill, Cleland, Jerviston, Blantyre Priestfield and Glasgow City, as well as Fighting Scots Gym in Mossend.

The company, second largest criminal law firm in Scotland, has been a big supporter of boxing for many years. It has now stepped up its backing in the light of the coronavirus pandemic.