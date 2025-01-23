Legal firm Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie starts 2025 with new appointments at its Glasgow base

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading law firm Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie LLP (WJM) has announced two new appointments as the firm bolsters its service offering and expands its legal expertise to kick off 2025.

The WJM team has recently welcomed two new hires at its Glasgow base in St Vincent Plaza, strengthening across three areas of practice.

The firm have brought in Michelle Young to join its Private Client team in the role of Senior Solicitor, while they have also appointed Solicitor Ellidh Clark to the Renewables team.

The Renewables sector is a key area of work for WJM and Ellidh will add to the team’s strength of advising wind farm developers.

WJM new starts Michelle Young and Ellidh Clark.

Fraser Gillies, Managing Partner at WJM, said: “Getting the New Year off to a good start with two exciting new appointments is a fantastic way for our firm to set the tone for 2025.

“We are very pleased to strengthen our Glasgow team across three key areas of our practice. We’re confident that both Michelle and Ellidh will be excellent additions to what we’re trying to achieve in 2025 as we continue our growth plans.”

Andy McFarlane, Partner in the Renewable Energy team at WJM, added: “We are absolute delighted to welcome Ellidh on board and we know she’ll be a fantastic addition to our team.

“It looks set to be an exciting and busy year of growth for our work in renewables and adding quality appointments like Ellidh will really help us towards our goals.”

Ian Macdonald, Partner in the Private Client team at WJM, also commented: “Adding Michelle to our staff on the Private Client team will bring a huge amount of experience and quality to our practice.

“We are looking forward to seeing how she grows and develops at a time of great positive change for our firm.”