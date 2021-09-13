Cumbernauld and Kilsyth Care is aware of an application which could see the block being replaced by social housing and therefore feels the need to re-locate.

It is seeking an accessible premises of around 2000-2500 square foot with affordable rent, good storage, room for large tables and non-damp conditions where clothing can be stored and volunteers can work in comfortable temperatures.