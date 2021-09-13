Lennox House move prompts charity plea

A caring group which provides school uniforms and baby goods to vulnerable families from a base in Seafar is on the hunt for a new premises – after it emerged its Lennox House base could have another purpose soon.

Cumbernauld and Kilsyth Care is aware of an application which could see the block being replaced by social housing and therefore feels the need to re-locate.

It is seeking an accessible premises of around 2000-2500 square foot with affordable rent, good storage, room for large tables and non-damp conditions where clothing can be stored and volunteers can work in comfortable temperatures.

Garage premises would not be judged suitable for the operation – but anyone who could help is asked to contact https://www.cumbernauldkilsythcare.org.uk/