Lenzie stylist triumphs in the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards 2021

Lenzie salon owner Laura Black winner at Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards

Laura Black, who owns Euphoria in the town, took the Colourist of the Year award at the recent Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards 2021.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The glitzy presentation ceremony took place at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow. Laura only opened her salon in October 2020 on the site of the former Lenzie taxi rank.

The Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards were set up a decade ago and have become the leading celebration of hair and beauty professionals in the country.