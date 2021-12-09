Lenzie stylist triumphs in the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards 2021

A Lenzie stylist has shown her salon is a cut above after winning a top prize.

By Liz Gallacher
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 11:24 am
Updated Thursday, 9th December 2021, 11:37 am
Lenzie salon owner Laura Black winner at Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards

Laura Black, who owns Euphoria in the town, took the Colourist of the Year award at the recent Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards 2021.

The glitzy presentation ceremony took place at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow. Laura only opened her salon in October 2020 on the site of the former Lenzie taxi rank.

The Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards were set up a decade ago and have become the leading celebration of hair and beauty professionals in the country.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “Our aim is to recognise talent, ethos and excellence.

