Lifeline merger paves the way for better support to Glaswegian women in need

Historic agreement ensures continuity of support across Scotland

Hundreds of women across Scotland will continue to receive critical financial and emotional support thanks to a landmark merger between two long-established benevolent funds.

The Royal Society for the Support of Women of Scotland (the Society) and the E Mclaren Fund for Indigent Ladies (the Fund) have united in a move that secures the legacy of both institutions while expanding the scope of aid available to women in later life.

The merger ensures that all beneficiaries of the Fund will continue to receive grants under their existing terms, while also gaining access to the enhanced services and broader support available through the Society, including higher levels of grants for some and access to a caseworker.

As a result of the merger, combined assets as of July 2025 total just under £56 million, representing Scotland’s largest sources of charitable financial support specifically for older women.

Andrew Tweedy, Chief Executive of the Society, said: “This merger represents the best of both worlds. We are preserving the values and intent of the Fund while broadening the safety net for women who need it most.

“The Society’s caseworker team brings deep expertise and resources that will be of immediate benefit to the Fund’s beneficiaries.”

The Society, founded in 1847, last year distributed more than £1.23 million in grants to 831 women across Scotland. It traces its roots to the plight of unmarried daughters of gentlemen left destitute in later life – a cause immortalised in the novels of Jane Austen and the Brontë sisters. Though times have changed and the Society has evolved in response, the social vulnerability of older women remains starkly relevant.

By comparison, the Fund, established during the First World War in 1917, has been supporting around 100 women annually – and initially had a focus on supporting the widows or daughters of officers who served in Scottish regiments – with grants totalling more than £90,000 last year.

Graeme Kidd, Chair of the Fund, said: “We recognised the importance of finding a partner that would not only honour the intent behind the Fund but also offer a stronger, modernised support model.

“The Society has proven itself a natural fit and a willing and proactive partner, and this move protects the dignity and future of the women we serve.”

The merger is underpinned by a shared ethos. Both organisations have long adopted a “cash first” approach to aid – a method now increasingly mirrored by statutory bodies. By providing direct financial support rather than goods or vouchers, recipients retain autonomy and dignity in managing their needs.

Beyond the vital financial payments, the Society has developed a more holistic support system, working closely with partner agencies and tailoring its assistance to the evolving circumstances of each beneficiary.

The merger also allows for significant efficiencies. Combining operations reduces administrative costs and ensures that a larger share of assets goes directly to those who need it. The historic move not only guarantees continuity for current beneficiaries, but also ensures that future generations of vulnerable women will continue to be supported through a sustainable and robust framework.

Andrew Tweedy added: “This is a win for everyone. Beneficiaries of the Fund receive more comprehensive support, our combined operations become more efficient, and we can now help more women across Scotland. At a time of rising hardship for older women, this consolidation is both timely and transformative.”

The Society has already begun outreach to beneficiaries of the Fund to assure them that their support will remain uninterrupted and that additional services are available should they wish to access them.