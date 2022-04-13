By Clare Grant

Cumbernauld and Kilsyth Care, which operates both a local baby bank and school uniform bank in turn, had been handed large scale deliveries of items like nappies and baby wipes from Amazon's depot in Dunfermline.

These were not only gratefully received by the hard-working volunteers, but required more than ever in the likes of local food banks as the cost of living crisis spirals.

Now the firm has recanted and has stopped giving to the group after a change in policy meant it would only help charities in Fife, leaving local volunteers wondering where to turn.

Audrey Horan-Buchanan who led on the project confirmed: "Unfortunately, after further discussions with Amazon, we have learned that they will no longer be supplying charities outwith the area around their Dunfermline depot.

"This is obviously hugely disappointing for the vast network of local organisations - including many across Cumbernauld and Kilsyth - who previously benefited from these essential supplies. We will continue to explore other potential partnerships to supply the network, as we know just how badly these supplies are needed. In terms of our own charity's needs, we will now be asking for donations of nappies and wipes from our community once more. There is more information about what we need and how to donate on our Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/CumbernauldKilsythBabyBank"

When asked for comment, an Amazon spokesman acknowledged that the focus would fall elsewhere.

He said: “Amazon is committed to supporting the communities around our operating locations across the UK and we are proud to be working with a coalition of more than 250 charities and organisations selected by employees at our Dunfermline Fulfilment Centre to help more than 13,000 families in need across Fife.