The long-awaited re-opening of The Wynd Community Centre in Cumbernauld Village will be severely hampered by the lack of a working lift which will bring elderly and disabled patrons straight to the convivial surroundings of its main hall, according to Councillor Tom Johnston.

The Scottish National Party member is urging North Lanarkshire Council to budget for the much needed amenity, before the hefty price of a replacement goes up further

He stated: “The Community Hall was closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic. It was re-opened in October 2020 to provide temporary accommodation for the Village Family Learning Centre, until the opening of the new Village Family Learning Centre.

“We are currently going through the process of moving the Village Family Learning Centre to its new permanent base. This means The Wynd will soon re-open to the general publi c. Many local organisations depend on the spacious, Main Hall on the second floor. A new elevator will be crucial for many hall users.”

Yet it has since emerged that the council’s view of the situation differs not just in regard to the lift but the re-opening of the venue itself.