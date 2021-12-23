Kelvin Valley Properties

Kelvin Valley Properties in the town’s Main Street has now attained the high standards necessary to be awarded the property industry’s most prestigious mark of excellence, in what has been a major boost to office morale.

For its placing in a benchmark guide means it is perfectly entitled to consider itself among the best of the best in this highly competitive industry.

The staff were involved remotely in an event which announced the results of this year’s Best Estate Agent Guide Awards which were held in London – and competition was stiff.

For more than 15,000 estate agencies were included in the assessment, which is conducted by Property Academy, supported by the UK’s leading property portal, Rightmove.

Each office is scored against a unique set of criteria looking at property marketing, customer service and results – which are determined following a survey of 30,000 buyers, sellers, landlords and renters.

There follows a whole of market assessment, using a combination of data analysis, mystery shopping and a website review to identify the best agencies in the country.

Home-movers and landlords can search for those estate and letting agents that made the grade in their area by visiting bestestateagentguide.co.uk or by looking out for the distinctive winners marks.

Business owner John Rafferty who is a former pupil of Kilsyth Academy and founded the firm in 2002 said: “The guide is based on 2021 performance but will be for 2022 so they produce a directory as well as an online guide of the best estate agents in the UK.

"This helps sellers and landlords decide which agent to use in any particular area.

“We are delighted to be recognised as being not only the best agent in the area but also one of the best in the United Kingdom.