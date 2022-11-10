Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Major fashion retailer opens new store at Glasgow shopping centre

The store opened today (Thursday).

By Jamie Callaghan
32 minutes ago

Major fashion retailer GAP has opened a new store at the Braehead Centre.

The new 1314 square feet store in Braehead is adjacent to Next and caters for men, women, toddlers, kids and even babies.

GAP is at the Braehead Centre.

Most Popular

Braehead centre director Peter Beagley said: “GAP is one of the world’s most recognisable brands for casual clothing and our shoppers will now have even more choice when it comes to fashion.

“If anyone wants to be right on trend with their casual clothing, then GAP is the store to visit.”

Glasgowfashion