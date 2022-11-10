Major fashion retailer opens new store at Glasgow shopping centre
The store opened today (Thursday).
Major fashion retailer GAP has opened a new store at the Braehead Centre.
The new 1314 square feet store in Braehead is adjacent to Next and caters for men, women, toddlers, kids and even babies.
Most Popular
Braehead centre director Peter Beagley said: “GAP is one of the world’s most recognisable brands for casual clothing and our shoppers will now have even more choice when it comes to fashion.
“If anyone wants to be right on trend with their casual clothing, then GAP is the store to visit.”