Major fashion retailer opens new store at Glasgow shopping centre

The store opened today (Thursday).

Major fashion retailer GAP has opened a new store at the Braehead Centre.

The new 1314 square feet store in Braehead is adjacent to Next and caters for men, women, toddlers, kids and even babies.

Braehead centre director Peter Beagley said: “GAP is one of the world’s most recognisable brands for casual clothing and our shoppers will now have even more choice when it comes to fashion.