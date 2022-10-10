A Glasgow shopping centre is now welcoming dogs.

Silverburn shopping centre has taken the lead and announced the launch of its dog friendly status, following demand from its retailers and guests.

Initially for a limited trial period, man’s best friend will be welcomed into Silverburn to join its owner to window-shop the latest fashion trends or accompany them on a dinner or coffee catch up with friends.

To ensure these latest guests feel right at home alongside Silverburn regulars, water bowls and waste bag stations will be located throughout the mall.

Dog stations are located throughout the shopping centre.

After consultation, a selection of retailers will also adopt dog friendly status including The Fragrance Shop, Paperchase, Waterstones, H&M, Pandora and Fossil alongside the brand new Döner Shack and café Kirspy Kreme which has recently added pupuccinos to its menu. One of the newest additions to Silverburn, estate agency Upload Abode as well as travel agents Barrhead Travel and Hays Travel have also given furry friends a green light indoors.

Each of the dog friendly retailers and restaurants within Silverburn will be easily identified by a paw print vinyl sticker in its window.

David Pierotti, general manager of Silverburn, said: “We pride ourselves on being a destination that is inclusive for all, and considering the 10% rise in dog ownership in recent years we wanted to trial opening our doors to everyone in the family, which includes some of the best behaved dogs out there.

“This new policy allows visitors to shop, eat and relax at Silverburn alongside their canine companion without the anxiety of leaving them behind. When asked, over 80% of our customers welcomed to concept so we’re excited to make this addition and will continue to monitor feedback throughout the trial period.”

To enable to best experience for all at Silverburn there are some guidelines to follow including dogs remaining on a lead at all times, owners cleaning up after them and respecting individual retailers’ policies on dog admittance.

For further information and a list of FAQs on all things dog friendly at Silverburn visit www.shopsilverburn.com/dog-friendly/

The current dog friendly retailers at Silverburn are:

Barrhead Travel

Beaverbrooks

Chisholm Hunter

Clinton Cards

Cotswold Outdoor

Döner Shack

Fossil

H&M

Hays Travel

Hobbs

Krispy Kreme

Kurt Geiger

Mobile Snap

Office

Pandora

Paperchase

Stack & Still

Superdry

Swarovski

Thaikhun

The Body Shop

The Fragrance Shop

The Gallery

Upload Abode