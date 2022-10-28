Register
The Range opens new store in Glasgow

A new store has opened in Glasgow.

By Jamie Callaghan
34 minutes ago

The Range has opened the doors to its new Glasgow, offering home, leisure and garden products.

Following weeks of preparation by the shop fit and store teams, the brand-new unit is finally able to welcome local shoppers through its doors at the Great Western Retail Park.

This store has been in the pipeline for many months and has created 73 full and part-time jobs.

There are exclusive opening offers running across the new Great Western store until November 13.

