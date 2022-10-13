Major retailer to open first Glasgow store
A popular retailer is opening its first Glasgow store.
Danish retailer Søstrene Grene has announced it will open its first ever store in Scotland - and it’ll be in Glasgow.
Opening soon in the St Enoch Centre, the home accessories and lifestyle brand will be selling its affordable furniture, kitchenware, home accessories, wellbeing, stationery, toys and much more.
With its contemporary Scandinavian style, Søstrene Grene will welcome shoppers to the brand's very first store in Scotland to discover a world of homeware and ‘hygge’ inspiration.
Each Søstrene Grene store features atmospheric lighting, classical music and beautiful scents.
The family-owned retailer was created by sisters Anna and Clare in 1973 with the aim of bringing ‘beauty to everyday life’ and Søstrene Grene currently operates more than 260 stores in 15 countries worldwide.