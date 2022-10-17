Major retailer to open its biggest Scottish store at Glasgow shopping centre

A major retailer has set an opening date for its biggest Scottish store.

Silverburn has announced that British lifestyle retailer, The White Company, will open its doors to Glasgow shoppers on December 10, marking its largest store in Scotland.

Further strengthening the retail line-up, the announcement that The White Company will be joining other premium brands such as Flannels, Hugo Boss and Tommy Hilfiger, will be welcomed by festive customers seeking the perfect gift this Christmas.

The new store will be at Silverburn shopping centre.

The new store will create 14 permanent jobs and six roles for over the Christmas period. Fans of the brand will also be pleased to know that the store will include fragrance, day, lounge and sleepwear, as well as The Little White Company and high-end décor collections.

David Pierotti, general manager of Silverburn, commented: “We are really excited to welcome The White Company and we know that customers will share our sentiment. It has a fantastic reputation for heritage and quality and will perfectly complement our existing brands. It’s a great way to end 2022 and we are looking forward to making more announcements in 2023.”