Major retailer to open second Glasgow city centre store later this year

A major retailer is set to open a second city centre store.

The former Next store on Argyle Street, which closed in January, is currently being transformed ahead of opening.

We revealed earlier this month that footwear retailer Deichmann has taken over the vacant store.

Deichmann on Sauchiehall Street.

It is set to open later in 2022, although no date has been set.

The new store will create around 25 jobs.