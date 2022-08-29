Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Major retailer to open second Glasgow city centre store later this year

A major retailer is set to open a second city centre store.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 29th August 2022, 9:50 am

The former Next store on Argyle Street, which closed in January, is currently being transformed ahead of opening.

We revealed earlier this month that footwear retailer Deichmann has taken over the vacant store.

Deichmann on Sauchiehall Street.

Most Popular

It is set to open later in 2022, although no date has been set.

The new store will create around 25 jobs.

The news came after Deichmann confirmed there were no plans to close the Sauchiehall Street store, after a ‘to let’ sign appeared above the entrance.

Glasgow