Glasgow City Council has given the green light to plans to breathe new life into a former Maryhill nightclub.

The former Framptons nightclub in Maryhill.

The well-known bar and club is to be rebranded as The Wyndford, after the council gave the go ahead.

The former Glasgow Soldier’s Home (Wyndford Club) has been used as a club and bar for decades, most recently under the name Frampton’s.